Woman Yoga teacher bobbitises male colleague; booked

Jaipur: A woman yoga teacher allegedly chopped off the private parts of her male colleague after making him consume some stupefying substance. A case has been registered against the woman for an attempt to murder and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

According to the police, the incident had happened on the night of November 16, when the woman allegedly struck off the private parts of her fellow yoga teacher after serving some intoxicating substance to him. After regaining consciousness, the man found himself lying in a pool of his blood and the woman missing, following which he called up his girlfriend who took her to a private hospital. But the private hospital referred him to the SMS Hospital which admitted and treated him.

Also read: Mentally challenged girl gang-raped by a quack and his accomplice; accused arrested

The victim lodged a complaint with the police after getting discharged from the hospital, the police officials said. ‘An FIR has been registered against the woman for an attempt to murder. The woman is yet to be taken into custody to know what had happened on the day of the incident’, Bhankrota SHO R P Singh said, adding that they are trying to trace the absconding woman.