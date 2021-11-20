Breakfast of a different kind! Kids meal with dead snake

Around 50 pupils from a residential school in Karnataka’s Yadgir district were sent to the hospital on Thursday due to food poisoning, with some of them placed under observation for a few hours. A dead baby snake was later found in their meal.

According to district administration authorities, the event occurred at Abbe Tumkoor Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhak Residential School. ‘As students began vomiting while having breakfast, nearly 50 of them were brought to the District Government General Hospital. However, except for two aged 12 and 15, the rest were sent back after preliminary treatment’, Dr Indumathi Patil, District Health Officer, said. She went on to say that the two admitted pupils were discharged after a few hours and they were perfectly fine.

When contacted, a member of the school’s staff stated that the pupils began vomiting one after the other while eating Uppittu, a cooked semolina porridge. ‘As soon as we observed this in the first few students, we stopped serving the food and rushed them to the Primary Health Centre at Mudnal. Doctors there referred us to the district hospital’, the staff member said.

Also Read: Karnataka govt to set up 4 industrial parks dedicated to women

Meanwhile, following an internal investigation, school personnel discovered a dead baby snake in the pupils’ meal, which is now assumed to be the source of the problem. ‘We were shocked to see this as our colleagues are extremely careful while preparing food here. However, further inquiry is on and the management has promised to take strict action if any error is found on the part of the staff’, the staff member added.

As per the school officials, parents and guardians of the kids were also notified of their health condition and assured that their children will be taken care of.