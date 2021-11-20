Celebrities react to PM Modi’s decision to repeal farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared that the three contentious agriculture rules will be repealed by the Centre. From lawmakers to actors in films, everyone applauded the decision.

Actress Richa Chadha referred to it as a triumph for the farmers, while Shruti Seth noted that many lives had been lost during the demonstrations. Bollywood celebrities, from Taapsee Pannu to Sonu Sood, have shown their support for the farmers’ protest.

The Badla actress was one of the first to applaud the decision. She also used the occasion to wish everyone a happy Gurunanak Jayanti. Retweeting Bhupinder Chaudhary’s tweet, Richa Chadha wrote, ‘Jeet gaye aap! Aap ki jeet sab ki jeet hai (You’ve won. You win is everyone’s win)’.

Sonu Sood lauded PM Modi’s move as great news. ‘This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi Ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today’, he tweeted.

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Actress Shruti Seth, Dia Mirza were among the other celebrities who shared their thoughts on the news. Shruti tweeted, ‘So many lives lost. Such a heavy price. But proud of the farmers for holding their ground, peacefully! Jai Kisaan. Jai Hind’.

PM Modi apologised, saying the administration failed to persuade a portion of farmers about farm regulations. During this month’s Parliament session, he declared, the three problematic legislation would be eliminated. He also advised farmers to return home to their families and start all over again.

The three agriculture legislation were enacted by Parliament in September last year. They had initially appeared in June as three Ordinances, before being adopted by Parliament by voice vote during the Monsoon Session. Protests against these agricultural restrictions have been going on for more than a year. Thousands of farmers have set up camp in Delhi’s border areas, calling for the restrictions to be repealed.