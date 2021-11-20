Fireboltt comes with an intelligent smartwatch for Rs 4,499

Leading Indian wearables brand, Fireboltt, has unveiled a new smartwatch. The new Fireboltt AI watch comes with a wide number of features, including Bluetooth calling, support for Google and Siri voice assistants, a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen level tracker.

Fireboltt is one of the most popular smartwatch companies in the country. Fireboltt has been listed as the fastest-growing smartwatch brand in the country, according to the latest Counterpoint Research report. Fireboltt, which holds 17 per cent of the total market share, has a growth rate of 394 per cent. The company has already introduced a number of budget smartwatches in the round and square shapes with different screen sizes.

Fireboltt co-founders Ayushi and Arnav Kishore said that the new watch will be a complete Bluetooth calling smartwatch with AI support. In addition to calling, the watch itself allows users to access the Quick Dial Pad, view call history and save all their contacts. An in-built microphone and speaker with special technology are included to ensure break free communication during a call. Apart from this, the watch has many smart features like climate updates and menstrual reminders along with other health-related monitors to track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and blood pressure. The Fireboltt AI smartwatch is priced at Rs 4,499 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart.