Five killed, three injured in van-tanker collision

Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives and 3 others injured when the van they were travelling collided with a tanker. The accident took place near Valana village in Ahmedabad district on Saturday.

As per police, the van going to Khambhat in Anand district was being driven on the wrong side of the road and was hit by the tanker. Four persons died on the spot, while another one succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital. The deceased include two women.