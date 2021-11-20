DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Five killed, three injured in van-tanker collision

Nov 20, 2021, 11:23 pm IST

Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives and 3 others injured when the van they were travelling collided with a tanker. The accident took place near Valana village in Ahmedabad district on Saturday.

Also Read: Seven girls drown as boat capsizes 

As per police, the van going to Khambhat in Anand district was being driven on the wrong side of the road and was hit by the tanker. Four persons died on the spot, while another one succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital. The deceased include two women.

Tags
shortlink
Nov 20, 2021, 11:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button