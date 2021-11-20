Indian food museum opens in Thanjavur; A look at food museums around the globe

India’s Minister for Commerce, Industry, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the country’s first food museum and announced plans to make India a world leader in agriculture exports. He noted that quality and productivity were crucial in taking the farmers’ products to the world to become one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters.

The museum was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore and covers over 1,860 square feet. It displays the agricultural and food storage history in India and around the world. The museum commemorates FCI’s contributions to India’s food production and distribution. Take a look at these food museums from around the world to get a taste of history and flavors first hand.



All About Alcohol: The museum is located in the beach village of Candolim, Goa, and is dedicated to alcohol. It was created by local businessman Nandan Kudchadkar. This museum presents artifacts related to the local drink feni, including traditional glass vats in which the drink was stored centuries ago. The museum also highlights Goa’s rich history.

Frietmusem, Belgium: This museum is housed in one of Bruges’ most beautiful buildings, Saaihalle, and is dedicated to Pommes Frites (French Fries). It exhibits artifacts and equipment tracing the history of potatoes, fries, and sauces and dressings. It also has an extensive collection of potato cutters. Eddy Van Belle founded it in 2008. The museum is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm and serves delicious fries, croquettes and more.

China Watermelon Museum: The museum tells the origins and history of watermelon from its birthplace in southern Africa. Wax models of a wide variety of watermelons can be found in the museum. It was established in 2002 and covers 4000 square metres. Watermelons are grown in an outdoor display area. For watermelon fans, the museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

MUMAC Coffee Machine Museum: Museum of the Coffee Machine (MUMAC) in Milan, Italy, is home to some of the world’s top coffee machines and beans. Additionally, there is an academy where professionals and enthusiasts experiment with coffee and coffee machines. The museum was established in 2012 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gruppo Cimbali. The museum and cafe are open Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 5pm.

Chocolate Museum, Spain: This museum in Barcelona traces the history of chocolate and its modernization. At its entrance, visitors receive chocolate bars. Chocolate sculptures of cultural icons like Minnie Mouse and Louis Armstrong are on display. This exhibit is open to the public from 10 am to 7 pm every day.

Canadian Potato Museum: The Canadian Potato Museum, located in O’Leary, Prince Edward Island, has the world’s largest collection of potatoes. It traces the history of potatoes from their origin to their status as the world’s fourth-largest commercial crop. There is also a section dedicated to antique threshers. Outside the museum is a 14-foot-high fibre glass potato. On weekdays, the museum is open from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.