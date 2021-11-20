Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled and diverted several Ghaziabad-bound trains from November 24 to November 27 due to the construction work for the third foot over-bridge at the station.

The Northern Railway Zone has cancelled nine trains that pass through the Ghaziabad railway station and diverted 7 trains. Timings of 6 trains were also changed.

Full List of cancelled trains:

Train No – 04444/04443: New Delhi- Ghaziabad- New Delhi Special will remain cancelled on 24th and 26th November.

Train No – 04459/04460: Delhi Jn-Saharanpur-Delhi Junction MEMU specials will remain cancelled on 26th November.

Train No. – 04183/04184: Tundla-Delhi Jn-Tundla AEMU special will be cancelled on 24th and 26th November.

Train No – 04439: Palwal-New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special will remain cancelled on 24th and 26th November.

Train No. – 04335/04336: Moradabad-Ghaziabad-Moradabad Special will remain cancelled on 26 November.

List of partially cancelled trains:

Train No. 04409 Ghaziabad Shakurbasti EMU Special

Train Number – 04419 Mathura Jn Ghaziabad EMU Special

Train No – 04407 Palwal Ghaziabad EMU Special

Train Number – 04420 Ghaziabad Mathura Jn. EMU special