IRCTC announces two special trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced two special trains to clear the passenger rush during Christmas and New Year. The special trains were announced in coordination with Central Railway Zone.

Tickets can be booked for these special trains through IRCTC Website and from Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters from November 20.

List of Special Trains:

Train no. 01596 Madgaon Jn. – Panvel Special: The train will leave Madgaon Jn. at 16:00 hours every Sunday from November 21, 2021 till January 2, 2022. The train will reach Panvel at 03:15 hours the next day.

Train no. 01595 Panvel – Madgaon Jn. Special: This train will leave Panvel at 06:05 hours every Monday from November 22, 2021 till January 3, 2022. The train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 18:45 hours on the same day.

These special trains will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon and Roha stations.