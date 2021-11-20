Jalebis add the sweetness to the much awaited win! Farmers exult! Read on

On Friday, a wave of joy and jubilation swept the Ghazipur border area near Delhi when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Centre would drop three contentious farm regulations during the forthcoming Parliament session. On the anniversary of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the major judgement was made after nearly a year of protests against the reform laws.

Farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border distributed jalebis and shouted ‘Kisan Zindabad’ in celebration of the government’s decision to remove the ordinances adopted last year. Others were seen dancing on the streets and passing out candy to one another.

‘Today, I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws’, the Prime Minister stated in a televised speech earlier today, urging the protested farmers to return to their homes.

The Parliament’s winter session begins on November 29. Surprisingly, the judgement comes only months before assembly elections in five states, including the agri-hubs of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where there is strong hostility to the agricultural rules. Many officials praised the farmers for their unwavering efforts, which have now paid off. For about a year, farmers from western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, among other states, have camped outside numerous access points to Delhi.

‘Congratulations its win against the injustice, the farmers of the nation have compelled the arrogant govt to bend down through satyagraha’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has stated that the demonstrations will continue. ‘The agitation will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when agricultural laws will be repealed in Parliament. Along with the MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers’, he tweeted.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which has led the protests, agreed with the statement, saying that they would wait for the announcement to take effect through normal legislative procedures.