Kia to introduce their next MPV on December 16; Market ready by next year

South Korean carmaker Kia, is all set to launch a new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the Indian market. Kia India plans to launch MPVs codenamed KY in the first quarter of next year. Currently, Kia sells three models in India: Sonnet, a compact SUV, Celtos, a mid-size SUV, and Carnival, a premium MPV. The new MPV is expected to be unveiled globally on December 16.

‘India is an important market for Kia globally,’ said Te Jin Park, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kia. He added that India has the potential to become a global vehicle manufacturing, research and development hub beyond sales. Park claims that all the models launched in India so far have been well received in the market. In support of this performance, MPV, codenamed KY, will be introduced next March.

According to Park, the company’s surveys show that the Indian car has great potential in the Indian market for its practical, elegant and sophisticated technology. He said the company was trying to bridge the gap in India through KY. Kia’s goal is not to introduce a new vehicle with six or seven seats; Instead, he claimed, the company was trying to create a new division. He also revealed that the Kia will also feature the MPV, which integrates the SUV’s proportions with ample space to accommodate large families.

Last July, Kia, became the fastest growing car manufacturer in India with over three lakh units sold. Kia achieved this rare feat less than two years after its launch in India.