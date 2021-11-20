‘Love you eternally’: Aishwarya Rai remembers dad on birth anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the birth anniversary of her father, Krishnaraj Rai today, on November 20. On this occasion, the actress shared a heartfelt message for her late father on social media, along with a throwback photo of him.

In 2019, Aishwarya Rai celebrated her father’s birth anniversary with her daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai. The trio had spent the day with the poor people as part of the ‘Day of Smiles’.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the Bollywood star wrote: ‘Happy Birthday My Dearest Darling Daddyyy- Ajjaaa YOUUU ETERNALLY’.

Since his death in 2017, Aishwarya Rai commemorates her father’s birth anniversary with poor people at events organised by various NGOs. Aishwarya and her family spent the day in 2018 at Smile Foundation, an NGO that helps poor children get an education. Krishnaraj Rai died on March 18, 2017, in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after a long battle with cancer.