Moderate intensity earthquake hits Assam

Guwahati: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Assam on Saturday. The tremors were felt in Guwahati. There is no immediate reports of any causality, injury or damage to property.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the epicenter of the earthquake was in Kamrup district at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area. A 6.4-magnitude quake had jolted Assam and parts of northeast on April 28, causing damage to several buildings.