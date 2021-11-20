Naga Chaitanya shares his first Insta post after split with Samantha

Naga Chaitanya posted his first Instagram post since his breakup with Samantha on Saturday. He posted a snapshot of a book he had finished, describing it as a ‘love letter to life’. Chay has stated in various interviews that he prefers not to be active on social media since he is a very private guy. He has just 52 photographs on his Instagram feed so far. Chay hasn’t been on Instagram in almost a month after announcing their split.

Also Read: ‘Love you eternally’: Aishwarya Rai remembers dad on birth anniversary

Sharing the photo of the book ‘Greenlights’ by Matthew McConaughey, he wrote, ‘A love letter to life.. thank you @officiallymcconaughey for sharing your journey.. this read is a green light for me.. respect sir!’.

Click here to see the Instagram post shared by Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2 owing to irreconcilable issues. The couple filed for divorce by mutual accord. They announced their split only days before their wedding anniversary. Chay and Samantha dated for three years before getting married in 2017 at Goa in a destination wedding.