Not guilty ! Mom – daughter duo wail in jail for mistaken identity!

In a tormenting story, an Australian mother and daughter were jailed for nearly four months after authorities mistakenly identified tea as illegal substance. This mistake has caused the victims to suffer tremendously. This is their sordid story. Connie Chong and her daughter, San Yan Melanie Lim, imported 25 kg of brown ginger tea into Australia this year.

In Malaysia, where the pair are from, the beverage is a well-known remedy for period pain, so the duo intended to sell it at a premium price. They also anticipated making a profit of about $90 AUD. Nevertheless, the Australian Border Force (ABF) misidentified this package as amphetamine, intercepting the tea packets at the international airport, which led to the arrest of the two.

Additionally, heavily-armed police officers raided Chong and Lim’s south-west Sydney home in January to arrest them. In the months that followed, authorities were made aware of problems with the tests used to identify the substance. Chong and Lim were not released until May and the charges were not withdrawn till Aug 10th as New South Wales police conducted their own forensic analysis on this They have now sued for costs, which the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has refused to pay. The case has also been adjourned to March.