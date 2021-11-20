Police seize snake venom worth Rs 1 crore

Cuttack: Odisha police have seized 1 kg of snake venom worth over Rs 1 crore. The venom was recovered during a raid in the Deogarh district.

Police also arrested 2 people in connection with this. The accused Ranjan Kumar Padhi and Kailash Chandra Sahu were trying to sell it to medical companies. The pharmacy companies were working with these people to get snake venom in cheap price.

Earlier on March 28 this year, snake venom worth Rs 1.3 crore was seized from Bhubaneswar and six smugglers were arrested.