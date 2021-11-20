‘Proud to say you’re my son’: Big B reacts to Abhishek’s ‘Bob Biswas’ trailer

The trailer for Abhishek Bachchan’s forthcoming thriller ‘Bob Biswas’ was released the other day and it garnered a positive response from fans. In the film, Abhishek portrays an unexpected yet lethal contract killer. The film, which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh, is a crime drama set against the backdrop of a love narrative that depicts the dual life of a contract assassin named Bob Biswas.

Soon after ZEE5 online aired the teaser for Bob Biswas, megastar and proud father Amitabh Bachchan re-posted it with the following comment: ‘I am proud to say you are my son!’

T 4100 – I am proud to say you are my Son ! … BYCMJBBN .. !! ???????????? https://t.co/yk3BIzJIEb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2021

Love you, Pa. But, you’ll always be the BIG B(ob) to us. ???? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 20, 2021

Abhishek is being praised by the industry for his sincere rendition of the legendary role. Actress Shilpa Shetty wrote: ‘All the best @bachchan this is looking so good. Can’t wait to see it!’

The trailer depicts the story of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hit man on hire who comes out of a long coma with no recollection of his life or his past, even his own family. As he struggles to recall who he is, flashbacks from his past resurface, leaving him in a moral bind between his previous actions and his newly evolved sense of good and evil.

Bob Biswas is based on a prominent character from Sujoy Ghosh’s cult mystery thriller film Kahaani, which was released in 2012.

The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, written by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma. It will premiere on ZEE5 and will be aired in over 190 countries from December 3, 2021.