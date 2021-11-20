DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Security forces gun down terrorist in encounter in Kulgam

Nov 20, 2021, 04:01 pm IST

Srinagar: Security forces killed one terrorist in an encounter at Ashmuji area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The Jammu and Kashmir police updated that the encounter is going on.

Earlier on Wednesday, five terrorists, including district commanders of The Resistance Front (TRF) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were killed in two encounters in Kulgam. The encounters took place in Goplapora and Pombay areas of the South Kashmir district. While three terrorists were killed in the Pombay operation, two were killed in the Goplapora gunfight.

