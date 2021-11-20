Southern Railway cancels, diverts several trains

Chennai: The Southern Railway has cancelled and diverted several trains. The trains were cancelled and diverted due to heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The trains to and from Tirupati were cancelled due to water level flowing at danger level at Bridge No.167 between Tada and Sulurupetta Stations.

The South-Central Railway (SCR) cancelled and diverted about 44 trains in various sections due to heavy rainfall and damage of tracks.

Train No. 12163 Lokmanya Tilak – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak at 18.45 hrs on 20th November have been cancelled. Train No.20954 (Ahmedabad-Chennai Central), 07657 (Renigunta-Guntakal), Train No. 07658 (Guntakal-Renigunta) and Train No.16058 (Tirupati-Chennai Centrel) have also been cancelled.

Train No.17622 (Renigunta-Aurangabad), Train No. 17487 (Kadapa-Visakhapatnam), Train No.17488 (Visakhapatnam-Kadapa) have been partially cancelled. Trains from Vijayawada to Chennai Central, Chennai Central to Vijayawada and Rajampet to Nandalur will also remain cancelled.

South Central Railway diverted 12 trains. It includes Rajampet to Nandalur, Chennai to Vijayawada, Howrah to Chennai Central, Chennai Central to Hazrat Nimamuddin, Bangalore to Guwahati and Mangalore to Kachiguda.