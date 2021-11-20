Suzuki Avenis: Sporty scooter at affordable prices! Know more here…

Suzuki introduced Avenis 125 in their sporty scooter lineup. The scooter is on sale with the metallic Triton Blue (Race Edition) Livery inspired by the MotoGP priced at Rs 87,000. It is also available in metallic matte fibroin grey / metallic lush green, pearl blaze orange / glass sparkle black, metallic matte black glass sparkle black and pearl mirage white metallic matte fibroin grey color variants and is priced at Rs 86,700.

Although based on the mechanical-bicycle components currently borrowed from the ‘Access 125’ and ‘Burgman Street’ scooters currently on the market, the design excellence sets Avenic apart. The scooter comes with LED headlamps and tail lamps and has dummy winglets for visibility.

The scooter’s 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine produces up to 8.7 bhp at 6,750 rpm. At 5,500 rpm, it produces around 10 Nm of torque. The fact that the vehicle weighs only 100 kg is expected to improve the performance of the Avenis.

Suzuki also offers a console connected to the scooter as it is aimed at the younger generation; The scooter comes with Android and iOS compatibility. Along with navigation, phone call alert and WhatsApp alert, the LCD panel also provides telemetry information such as trip reports and the last place the scooter is parked. Avenis is expected to go on sale nationwide by the middle of next month. Avenis, which excels in technology, will compete with the TVS ‘Ntorc 125’, Yamaha ‘Ray CR’ and Hero ‘Maestro Edge 125’ in the Indian market.