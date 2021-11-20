Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana hospitalized, condition critical

Legendary Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana was taken to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after complaining of breathlessness. According to reports, he is in critical condition. The veteran actor was hospitalized for the second time in the last couple of months. The 86-year-old has been suffering from age-related issues.

Also Read: ‘Love you eternally’: Aishwarya Rai remembers dad on birth anniversary

Kaikala Satyanarayana is recognised as one of Tollywood’s most talented performers. Satyanarayana, also known as Navarasa Nata Sarvabouma, has appeared in almost 700 films. The Raghupathi Venkaiah Award was given to Kaikala in 2011. He made his acting debut in 1959 in the film Sipayi Koothuru.

He last appeared in Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi (2009) and NTR Kathanayakudu (2019).