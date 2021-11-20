You can look good in Aadhar card now ! Learn how

New Delhi: Aadhar Card is the most important document required by an Indian citizen to avail several services provided by the government. It is also an identity proof as it contains person’s name, address, photo, biometric details, etc.

It is possible to update the details given in the Aadhar Card. And it is also possible to change the photo in the card. For updating the photo in the card one must visit he nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Also Read: State government eases Covid-19 restrictions

Here is how to change the photo in the Aadhar Card:

Visit the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) or click on the link- https://uidai.gov.in/. Download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from the website and provide required information on the form related to photo change.

After filling the form, visit the nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. Your details will then be confirmed by the executive via biometric verification. The executive will take your new photo at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

You will be provided with an acknowledgement slip with the update request number (URN). This URN will be used to check the update status on the UIDAI website. For this service, a fee of Rs 25 along with GST will be charged.