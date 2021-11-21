‘I don’t endorse this‘, says Big B in a notice to pan masala brand; Details

Amitabh Bachchan has issued a legal warning to a pan masala firm that has continued to show TV ads featuring him despite a contract cancellation. In October, he announced his exit from the Kamla Pasand campaign, citing a national anti-tobacco organization’s request that he desist from sponsoring a pan masala brand in order to assist prevent young people from being hooked to cigarettes. For the ad, Bachchan was also criticised on social media.

‘Came to know from the office of Mr Bachchan, that Legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand, to stop Broadcasting the TV commercials with Mr Bachchan immediately.. as it was noticed that despite termination of the Endorsement agreement ‘ Kamala Pasand ‘ has ignored the same and is seen to continue Airing the TV Commercials’, a source close to the actor confirmed.

On his 79th birthday, Bachchan announced his departure from the ad campaign, stating that he had no idea it was classified as surrogate advertising. Surrogate advertising is described as a type of advertisement that uses the pretence of another product to promote prohibited items such as cigarettes, tobacco, and alcohol.

The actor had also reacted to a person on social media who had questioned his decision a few days before the announcement. He had justified his position at the time and said that it was a part of the entertainment industry, which employs many people.

Kamla Pasand’s ‘silver-coated elaichi’ was referenced in the commercial, which was released in mid-September. The campaign, which also stars Ranveer Singh, was quickly condemned on social media and by anti-tobacco organisations.