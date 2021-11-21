ITER Researchers introduce powerful magnet that can lift an aircraft carrier . Read about it :

Researchers at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project in France have discovered a powerful magnet capable of lifting an aircraft carrier. This international consortium aims to generate unlimited energy through nuclear fusion.

In Nuclear fusion, two or more atomic nuclei are combined to form one or more different atomic nuclei and subatomic particles and this produces a large amount of energy. Sun and other stars generates their power through Nuclear fusion, similarly ITER researchers are trying to generate massive energy through Nuclear fusion. The challenge is that the current technologies require the energy generated in this way to control the high temperatures and pressures caused by fusion. The scientific community is trying to overcome this challenge with powerful magnets.

When all the parts are assembled, the ITER produces a giant magnet about 60 feet high and 14 feet in diameter. The main part of this magnet, called the Central Solinoid, was built by General Atomicus in the United States and was transported from Santiago to France. When fully formed, the giant magnet will weigh 1,13,400 kilograms, said LeBron Coblins, a spokeswoman for ITER.

ITER aims to complete the project, by 2026. It also aims to generate ten times as much energy as needed to run the fusion reactor by 2035. Globally, ITER is not the only one trying to generate energy through nuclear fusion. MIT and Commonwealth Fusion Systems have announced that their fusion power plant will be operational by early 2030.

In addition to European countries, the United States, Russia, China, Japan, India and South Korea are also cooperating with the ITER project. If the goal of this project is met, all these countries will have their own technology to generate energy through nuclear fusion. Therefore, it is expected that the success of this project will have a major impact on global efforts to control carbon emissions.