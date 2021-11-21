Varun-Kiara starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ to release in June, 2022

The highly awaited comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will be released on June 24, 2022. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli in the main roles.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has been postponed multiple times, with both Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor testing positive for the virus during their Chandigarh shoot. The majority of the cast members finished their shoots for the film earlier this month. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, would purportedly tell the story of two generations of spouses.

The comedy-drama has joined the bandwagon, with numerous big-budget films abandoning release dates in a series of announcements. Kiara announced the release date with a teaser video on her Instagram account on Saturday, with the caption: ‘We love together, we celebrate together – and that’s a family that stays together!

Celebrate with us…#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June 2022’.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will next be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in the horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, is due to hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kiara will star with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. She is also getting ready for the release of ‘Bhool Bhulaiaya 2’. The actress will also appear with Ram Charan in the film tentatively titled ‘SVC 50’.