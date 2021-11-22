Austria imposes 20-day National Lockdown

Vienna: Austria has begun a 20-day lockdown in the country due to the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. Austria is the first country in western Europe to reimpose lockdown.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, all people must stay inside their homes. Restaurants and most shops must be closed and larger events will be canceled. People can go out to buy groceries, recieve medical checkups and exercise. Schools will remain open.

Also Read: UAE based airline offers 50% discount on flight tickets

Meanwhile, 15,297 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country on Saturday. Only 66% out of the 8.9 million population of Austria are fully vaccinated.

Earlier, The Austrian government had stated that it would vaccinate its entire population by February 1,2022. Around two-thirds of those eligible in Austria are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This is the lowest vaccination rate in western Europe. Austria’s infections are among the highest in Europe.