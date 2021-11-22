IAF hero Abhinandan Varthaman conferred with Vir Chakra

New Delhi: Indian Air Force ace pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was conferred the Vir Chakra in an investiture ceremony on Monday, by President Ram Nath Kovind. He has been accorded with the honour for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019, a day after the Balakot airstrike.

During the process, Abhinandan flew over Pakistan occupied Kashmir and his MiG-21 was hit and he had to eject over the territory controlled by the enemy. He was then taken into custody by the Pakistan Army. The Pakistan Army was forced to release him due to the extensive pressure exerted by the Indian side along with international intervention into the matter.

‘His actions raised the morale of the armed forces in general and the IAF in particular. Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan showed conspicuous courage, demonstrated gallantry in the face of the enemy while disregarding personal safety and displayed an exceptional sense of duty,’ the citation read.