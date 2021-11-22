Know how to delete or deactivate Instagram account

Mumbai: Instagram owned by Facebook is one of the most popular image and video sharing platforms in the world. it is also one of the most downloaded app in the world. If you feel that you have had enough then you can delete or deactivate your Instagram account easily.

Here’s how to deactivate your Instagram account:

Step 1: Log into instagram.com from a computer.

Step 2: Click your profile picture in the top right and click Profile, then click Edit Profile.

Step 3: Now Scroll down, then click Temporarily disable my account in the bottom right.

Step 4: Select an option from the drop-down menu next to Why are you disabling your account?

Step 5: Next, re-enter your password. The option to disable your account will only appear after you’ve selected a reason from the menu and entered your password.

Step 6: Click Temporarily Disable Account.

Also Read:

How to delete your Instagram account:

Step 1: Go to the Delete Your Account page from a mobile browser or computer.

Step 2: Select an option from the dropdown menu next to Why are you deleting your account?

Step 3: Re-enter your password.

Step 4: Click or tap Delete [username].

Instagram will delete your account and information after 30 days of your account deletion request. The process may take 90 days.