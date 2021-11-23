GoDaddy security breach; exposes 1.2 million user data

GoDaddy, a web hosting business, stated on Monday that unauthorised third-party access had exposed the email addresses of up to 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers.

The problem was found on November 17, according to the organisation, and the third party accessed the system using a hacked password.

In a filing, Chief Information Security Officer Demetrius Comes stated, ‘We discovered suspicious activity in our Managed WordPress hosting environment and quickly initiated an investigation with the support of IT forensics firm and alerted law police.’