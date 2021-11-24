Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi, Rhea Sharma Randeep Rai are rumoured to enter the TV show

Balika Vadhu 2, a popular TV drama, has been making a lot of news lately. And it’s for the story’s upcoming twist. According to reports, the show’s creators are planning to make a major change soon. Anandi and Jigar will soon mature in the show. That’s right, you read that correctly. The producers are currently on the lookout for lead actors for the film. And a slew of names have emerged as prospective contenders for the lead role in Balika Vadhu 2 and are circulating online. Let’s have a look at the names that have been mentioned.

Shivangi Joshi



Shivangi Joshi has left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. According to reports, she has been approached by the filmmakers to play Anandi. However, for the time being, it’s all just speculation.

Rhea Sharma

The directors are claimed to have asked Rhea Sharma, who is known for her roles in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji, to play Anandi post-leap in Balika Vadhu 2. It hasn’t been confirmed, though.

Randeep Rai



Randeep Rai, who starred in Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai and Pavitra Rishta 2.0, has been contacted to play the grown-up Jigar Anjaariya in Balika Vadhu 2, according to sources.

Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra, the actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and a Bigg Boss competitor, is also rumoured to have been approached for an interesting role. Rohan hasn’t spoken anything about it yet.