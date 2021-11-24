CPM to set age limit of 75 for party leaders; many prominent members to be removed

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) has reportedly decided to restrict the appointment of leaders aged above 75 in the party-state committee and the levels above. The decision was confirmed by CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Tuesday, and has been taken ahead of the 23rd Party Congress.

‘New party members should be given a chance. Many senior members will have to step down because of the age limit. However, the allowances, medical care and other assistance will be continued’, Kodiyeri said. He added that it was mandatory to have at least one woman in every district secretariat.

There are currently 96 State Committee members in Kerala, including 88 members and 8 invitees. About 20 among them are aged above 75, like many senior leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While some might receive concessions, many others are likely to be removed from the state committee, and might be exempted from their duties.