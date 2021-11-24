Madhuri Dixit grooves to her iconic Ek Do Teen hook step for a trending song; Video goes viral

Actress Madhuri Dixit has always been a part of viral social media trends. This time, she has taken the floor grooving to another trending song on reels with hook steps from her hit number Ek Do Teen. The video showcases her dance to the song Me Too by pop singer Meghan Trainor. Recently, the song has gone viral on the gram with many people posting videos while grooving to it.

‘If I was you’, the actor wrote while posting the video. She also used the hashtags #reelsinstagram and #trendingreels. The video opens to show her showcasing awesome moves to the song. At one point, she also recreates her iconic steps from Ek Do Teen from the 1988 movie Tezaab.

The video posted on Tuesday night has gained over 3 million views and over 2.8 lakh likes, hitting trending list on social media. The steps have obviously stunned her fans making them revisit her iconic dance from Tezab once again.

