‘Major missing’: Madhuri shares throwback pic of Saroj Khan on birth anniversary

In a tragic turn of circumstances, renowned choreographer Saroj Khan died in July last year at the age of 71 after suffering from a Cardiac arrest. Despite testing negative for the COVID-19, she complained of respiratory problems and was brought to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. When admirers discuss her illustrious career, Saroj Khan’s collaboration with Madhuri Dixit cannot be missed. The student-teacher duo has given the film industry a slew of popular songs.

Madhuri had a strong personal link with the ace choreographer in addition to their professional one. Madhuri was always said to be Saroj Khan’s source of inspiration. Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram on the occasion of Saroj Khan’s birth anniversary to post an unseen shot in tribute of her late master. The pair can be seen in the shot with an infectious smile that is likely to melt fans’ hearts. Madhuri can be seen clutching Khan close as the camera records them, wrapped in thick scarves. She captioned the unseen shot, ‘Major missing’ with a sad emoji.

The 71-year-old choreographed a bevvy of memorable tunes over her illustrious career, the most recent of which being ‘Tabah Ho Gaye’. She reunited with Madhuri Dixit Nene after a five-year hiatus and gushed about how wonderful it was to work with her again. Tabah Ho Gaye went on to become a huge hit, with over 15 million YouTube views. Saroj Khan also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and the actress on Instagram, describing the experience as an ‘amazing roller coaster ride’.