‘Very poor air quality’, but schools and colleges to reopen in Delhi on Nov 29

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that schools and colleges in Delhi can reopen on November 29. The government had ordered closure of schools for a week on November13, and later extended it until further notice, considering the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR. The air quality in the national capital has improved, but it is still in the ‘very poor’ category.

‘With an improvement in the air quality, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been allowed to reopen’, Mr Rai said in a press conference. ‘If we look at the average air quality index, Delhi has reached the pre-diwali state. Pollution levels had started increasing after Diwali…following which many restrictions were imposed. Today, we conducted a review meeting with officials, schools, colleges, other educational institutions will reopen on Monday’, he added.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court had lashed out at the government on the issue of air pollution in NCR. ‘This is the national capital. ‘Look at the signal we are sending to the world. You have to predict the situation based on statistics, and take action in anticipation so that the situation does not go severe. Even if the pollution level goes down now, we will continue to hear this case and issue directions’, the top court said.