CSK to retain Dhoni for next three seasons: Report  

Mumbai: The standing champions of Indian Premier League (IPL) Chennai Super Kings are likely to retain their longstanding captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the next three seasons. Along with Dhoni, the franchise is planning to retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played crucial roles as CSK won the 2021 title.

CSK is also in on discussions with England all-rounder Moeen Ali to come on board. As BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated that the next season of IPL will be played in India, CSK feel Ali could be a handy player on the slow, turning Chennai wicket. If Ali is not willing to stay, CSK will have left-arm medium-pacer Sam Curran as their fourth retained player. The retaining of CSK captain was well expected after he confirmed that his last T20 game will be in Chennai, putting his IPL retirement speculations to bed. CSK are also likely to not retain Suresh Raina for the first time. The former India batsman has been out of form and did not play crucial knockout IPL games.

As per BCCI rules, each team is allowed to retain a maximum of four players. The franchises have to submit their lists of retained players by November 30 and the IPL will have its mega auction next month.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are set to retain wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and pacer Anrich Nortje. Indian opener KL Rahul is likely to lead Goenka’s new Lucknow team. Rahul has reportedly parted ways with Punjab Kings and has accepted Goenka’s offer. Mumbai Indians will retain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. While negotiations with their West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, the team is also looking forward to retain Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the upcoming series.