‘Jai Kisan’: Priyanka Gandhi extend greetings on farmers’ protest anniversary

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday extended her greetings to farmers as they marked one year of protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. She said that they have always been held in high esteem in India and their victory is proof of the fact that this will continue.

‘Farmers have always been hailed in India and this will continue. The victory of the farmers’ struggle is proof of this. Jai Kisan’, Priyanka tweeted in Hindi. ‘One year of farmers’ protest will be known for unshakable agitation, death of 700 farmers, arrogance of ruthless BJP government and atrocities against annadata’, she added.

Meanwhile, farmers at the Gazipur border marked the first anniversary of the protest against the farm laws today. Protests against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi have been going on since November 26, 2020. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

