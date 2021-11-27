Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’ to release in theatres on July: Report

Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are collaborating for the third time on a film titled ‘Cirkus’. It is said to be an official remake of Gulzar’s cult hit ‘Angoor,’ which was also based on William Shakespeare’s play The ‘Comedy of Errors’. Now, according to reports, the film will be released on July 15, 2022.

Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: ‘#Xclusiv… ‘CIRKUS’ TO ARRIVE ON 15 JULY 2022… #Cirkus – director #RohitShetty and #RanveerSingh’s third collaboration, after #Simmba and #Sooryavanshi – will arrive in *cinemas* on 15 July 2022… Costars #JacquelineFernandez, #PoojaHegde and #VarunSharma’.

In the film, Ranveer will play a double role for the first time in his career with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as female leads. Other cast members include Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Sanjay Mishra, Vrijesh Harjee, and Ashwini Kalsekar. ‘Cirkus’ is produced by Reliance Entertainment, T-Series and Rohit Shetty.

However, there is yet to be an official confirmation of the release date.

Rohit and Ranveer previously collaborated on the blockbuster film ‘Simmba,’ which was released in 2018. Singh also had a cameo appearance in the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi,’ which was released in theatres throughout the world on November 5 this year.

On the other hand, Ranveer has a number of projects in the works, including Kabir Khan’s 83, Karan Johar’s historical drama Takht, Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and a Hindi version of Shankar’s 2005 cult masterpiece Anniyan.