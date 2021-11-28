ISC class 12 Mathematics exam scheduled for tomorrow postponed to Dec 12

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced that the the Class 12th Indian School Certificate (ISC) mathematics exams scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed ‘due to reasons beyond control’. The ISC Mathematics Class 12 semester 1 exams that were slated to be held on November 29 at 2 pm, will be now held on December 12.

‘The ISC Year 2021- 2022 Semester 1 Mathematics Examination scheduled for Monday, November 29, 2021, at 2.00 pm, has been postponed due to reasons beyond our control. The said Examination will now be conducted on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2.00 pm’, CISCE said in a statement.

The ISC Class 12 semester 1 exam commenced on November 22 and will continue till December 20. The ICSE Class 10 exams will begin from tomorrow, November 29 and will continue till December 16.