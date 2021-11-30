Going the Gandhi way! Salman spins charkha at Sabarmati

Salman Khan, who is in Ahmedabad to promote his film Antim: The Final Truth, paid a personal visit to the Sabarmati ashram on Monday. Following the ashram visit, a promotional event was held in an Ahmedabad multiplex.

The actor arrived at the ashram about midday and went on a tour of the Hriday Kunj, which was Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi’s home till 1930, and even tried out the charkha. ‘He could surprisingly weave out a thread, which is otherwise difficult for those trying out a charkha for the first time’, an ashram administrator disclosed. He was also gifted a charkha replica.

According to a representative from the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which now oversees the ashram, the actor’s public relations firm phoned the ashram yesterday night to confirm a visit. ‘It was confirmed last night that he is expected to visit on Monday morning following, which we informed his agency that there are certain rules that will be required to be followed in the ashram, such as he cannot promote his movie. They readily agreed and told us that this is completely a personal visit of his. The entire visit lasted about 12-15 minutes and he was very amazed by the ashram and surprised that we had maintained Gandhi’s residence so well. It was his first visit and he was keen to visit again’.

The Sabarmati ashram has been in the headlines as a result of the Gujarat government’s and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s centrally sponsored Rs 1200 crore rehabilitation project.