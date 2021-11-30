Japan confirms its first Omricon case a day after banning foreigners

Tokyo: Japan confirmed its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Tuesday, a day after the authorities announced new Covid restrictions for passengers.

‘Regarding the traveller arriving from Namibia, it was confirmed to be a case of Omicron after analysis at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases’, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. He added that this is the first Omicron case confirmed in Japan, and the infected traveller is now in isolation at a medical facility.

The announcement came a day after Japan tightened its border rules again, barring all new foreign arrivals just weeks after relaxing tough regulations to allow some students and business travellers entry. The new rules mean only Japanese citizens and existing foreign residents can enter the country, with few exemptions, and those coming from areas with known Omicron cases require hotel quarantines ranging from three to 10 days.