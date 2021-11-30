PM Modi is a vote seeker, not a sympathiser of farmers: Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra blasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for repealing farm legislation without a debate in Parliament on subjects such as the demand for MSP and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, accusing him of being “not a sympathiser of farmers” but a vote-getter.

Her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi came after Parliament passed a bill repealing three contentious agricultural laws that have been the subject of farmer protests for over a year, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession amid a ruckus on the first day of the Winter session without any debate.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, ‘700 farmers were martyred in the farmers’ agitation, and their sacrifice was not spoken about in Parliament today, nor was it acknowledged by paying tributes.’

The struggle and martyrdom of countless farmers provided the freedom for which the Constitution was drafted, according to the Congress general secretary.

She claimed that the agriculture regulations, the demand for MSP, and the ‘Lakhimpur massacre’ were not discussed in Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi stated, ‘Narendra Modi ji, your words are hollow; you are not a sympathiser of farmers, you are a sympathiser of votes.’ On October 3, four farmers were allegedly mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri, the hometown of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra. Four individuals were killed in the ensuing violence, including a journalist and two BJP workers.