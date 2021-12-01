Arjun Kapoor welcomes Boney Kapoor on Instagram, says ‘dad is here to keep track on all his kids’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor welcomed his father Boney Kapoor on Instagram. The actor quipped that his father joined the social media platform to keep track of all of his children. Soon after joining the app, Boney shared a slew of photos and received a shout-out from his kids.

Arjun reshared one of Boney Kapoor’s posts on Instagram stories and welcomed him to the platform with a humorous comment. Boney Kapoor was dressed in a black sweatshirt and pyjama set in the shot. The actor also remarked that his father uses Instagram to flaunt his fashion sense. ‘So this happened. Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track of all his kids and to show the world his rather fashionable side’, Arjun wrote.

Janhvi also gave a shout-out to her father by sharing one of his posts and wrote, ‘Hi Papa!’

Boney Kapoor is now in Delhi and is keeping his followers up to speed on his whereabouts. In his debut Instagram post, the producer posted a snapshot of himself at the Delhi Airport. Boney Kapoor was seen sporting a white kurta-pyjama and black sneakers. He was also wearing a shawl with a pastel-coloured design around his neck. He finished off his ensemble with black sneakers and goggles.

On the career front, Boney Kapoor had finished production on his forthcoming film Mili, which stars his daughter Janhvi Kapoor. He is also financing Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated flick Valimai.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, will next appear in Ek Villain Returns. For the sequel, the actor will star with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. On July 8, 2022, the film will be released in theatres.