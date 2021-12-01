Band Baaja Baaraati of a different kind! Man arrested for opening fire!

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly opening fire at his relative’s wedding after reportedly being denied food. Police officials informed that the accused, Manish, was arrested with an illegal firearm along with two live cartridges and one empty shell.

On the intervening night of November 28 and 29, a wedding was organised at a resort in the Mundka area. Outer Delhi DCP Parvinder Singh informed that the accused, who was attending his cousin’s wedding, fired shots in the air after he was denied food. The accused disclosed that he was drunk. The police said that a call was received on November 29 about the incident from the owner of the resort.

The waiter at the wedding alleged that the accused possessed a firearm and had threatened him. Police added that a case was registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of Arms Act, and further investigation of the case is underway.