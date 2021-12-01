BJP MLA challenges Akhilesh to contest from Bairia

Surendra Singh, a BJP MLA from Bairia who is challenging Akhilesh Yadav in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, has claimed he will retire from politics if he does not defeat the Samajwadi Party (SP) president by more than one lakh votes.

He also blasted farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, describing him as a ‘seasoned politician’ who is carrying out the farmers’ agitation with opposition party support. On the sidelines of a tractor rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kisan Morcha at the district headquarters here on Tuesday, Singh told reporters, ‘If I don’t defeat Yadav by over one lakh votes, I would take sanyas (retirement) from electoral politics.’ He took a go at Tikait, saying the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader was only in politics because he was paid.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the new farm regulations, ‘respecting the views of the people,’ Singh questioned why the farmers’ agitation should continue. The repeal of the three statutes was passed by Parliament on Tuesday.

Yadav and Tikait, according to Singh, are ‘dishonest’ and will be unable to stand up to Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to him, Modi sees the world as his family, whereas Yadav sees his family as the world. ‘A person who regards his family as the world is deceitful,’ the BJP MLA remarked.