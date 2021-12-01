Chinese Techno’s Camon 18T launched in Pakistan

Chinese company Techno has launched a new handset in Pakistan. The Techno Camon 18T handset has been launched as an entry-level smartphone. The latest handset in the Techno Camon 18T series comes in three different colour options.

Details about the price and availability of the Techno Camon 18T are not given on Techno’s official website. The phone is currently listed on the Pakistan-based e-commerce website Daras for Rs 27,999 (approximately Rs 11,900). The handset comes in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in multiple colour options such as Ceramic White, Desk Gray and Iris Purple. It is yet to be revealed whether the Techno Common 18T will be launched in India and other global markets.

The Techno Camon 18T with dual SIM (Nano) slot runs on HiOS 8 based on Android 11. It has a 6.8-inch Full-HD + (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with a 500 nits peak brightness. There is also a hole-punch cut on the display for the selfie camera.

The Techno Camon 18T is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset features a triple rear camera unit with two LED flash units. The Techno Camon 18T’s rear camera is equipped with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 48-megapixel front shooter with dual flash for selfies.