Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati pay last respects to Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Telugu poet Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, one of Tollywood’s most prominent lyricists and musicians, died of lung cancer yesterday at the age of 66. He was hospitalised to a metropolitan hospital a few days ago after being diagnosed with pneumonia and subsequent lung issues.

The funeral for Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry will take place today. Celebrities, on the other hand, began to show up at his home to pay their respects. Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh Daggubati were among those who attended the funeral and expressed their condolences to his family.

Chiranjeevi also shared a note on Twitter, expressing his grief over the legendary lyricist’s demise. He wrote, ‘ He walked towards the gates of the heaven like a walking star. He gave us literature as a gift. Friend… will miss you FOREVER!’

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has written around 3000 songs. ‘Sirivennela’ was added to his name because of the blockbuster songs he wrote for the same-named film in 1986.