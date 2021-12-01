‘Do not make political speeches in court’: High Court slams Delhi Govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court slammed the Delhi government on Wednesday, and asked not to make political speeches in the court. The court was hearing a batch of pleas relating to delay in payment of salaries and pensions to municipal corporation’s employees and retired staff, including teachers, hospital staff, sanitation workers, engineers.

‘Please do not make these political statements here. We will hear all-Union of India, Delhi government and MCD’s, observed a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh when Delhi government counsel claimed that Delhi was not being treated at par with other states and union territories by the Centre. ‘How can they treat GNCTD with a stepmotherly treatment? It is the dirtiest politics. Why can’t they directly pay to Delhi?’ the council further questioned.

‘If this is a political speech, so be it, but we will argue on facts and show that this is correct. How can the big brother go scot-free?’ asked senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, while responding to the remarks of the bench. According to the Delhi government, the municipal corporation of Delhi is not receiving any funds from the Central government like other municipalities in other states. Mehra also noted that Jammu and Kashmir, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar are given funds directly by the Centre, and asked why they can’t give them directly to Delhi.

Also read: ‘UAPA, sedition charges distributed like ‘Prasad’ from God we don’t want to pray to’: Swara Bhaskar slams Centre

Advocate Manu Chaturvedi, appearing for East Delhi Municipal Corporation, informed the court that the employees’ unions are planning to go on strike on December 13 due to delay in payment of salaries and urged the court to pass some directions in this regard. The court had earlier directed South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to file a status report disclosing its securities and assets as well as the details of income and expenditure from 2012 when the trifurcation of the city’s municipal corporation took place.