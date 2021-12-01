IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in these 6 states for Dec-Feb

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted above-normal rainfall for December to February for regions in six states in South India, including Kerala.

‘Our prediction for above-normal rainfall for December to February is for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala. Below normal rainfall probability is predicted for North-West India, thus their average temp is expected to stay above normal. Punjab, Haryana, and west Rajasthan are expected to experience a normal to average temperature’, said the Indian Meteorological Department.

‘It is difficult to tell the temperature as above or below normal of east and west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Gujarat, but the maximum temperature is expected to stay below normal’, it added. Eight people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu in November, while torrential rains claimed 27 lives in Kerala in October and 44 people in Andhra Pradesh.