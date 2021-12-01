Jose Mani takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi: Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday. Mani was elected to the Upper House earlier this week in a bypoll from Kerala.

He took the oath in English, signed the member’s register and greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders present. Jose K Mani’s defection to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and subsequent resignation from the Rajya Sabha seat he won on a United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket in 2018 had initiated the bypoll. Mani’s tenure in the upper House will end in 2024.