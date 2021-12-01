Kangana crowns herself India’s ‘most powerful woman’ after plea filed in SC against her

Kangana Ranaut dubbed herself India’s ‘most powerful woman’ after a Supreme Court petition was filed to censor her future social media remarks. She is presently embroiled in a scandal over her recent remarks about ‘Khalistani terrorists’, which have enraged the Sikh community.

Kangana shared a news piece about a plea demanding restriction of her future social media posts in order to maintain law and order, on Instagram Stories and wrote, ‘Ha ha ha most powerful woman in this country’.

In the petition, lawyer Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal further sought that all FIRs lodged against Kangana be transferred to the Mumbai police station of Khar. He said that the chargesheet should be issued in six months, followed by a two-year trial.

‘The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots, hurt religious sentiments, they are defamatory as well as portray Sikhs in a totally anti-national manner. It also justifies the innocent killing of Sikhs. The remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves a serious punishment in law. They cannot be brushed aside or excused’, the plea read.

Kangana slammed ‘Khalistani terrorists’ on Instagram Stories last month, claiming that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ‘crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life’. She also touted her new film, Emergency, which is based on the life of the late politician, and wrote, ‘With the rise of Khalistani movement her rise is more relevant than ever….very soon bringing to you #emergency’.