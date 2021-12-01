Maoist violence in India on the decline by 70% from the maximum in 2009: Centre

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha today that the incidents of Maoist violence have come down by 70% from the all-time high rate, across the country. The statement came as a reply after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar asked the MoS Home about the Maoist violence in India.

‘The LWEs (Left-Wing Extremists) indulge in opportunistic attacks on Security Forces (SFs) and also target civilian population and public property. However, the incidents of LWE violence have come down by 70% from the all-time high of 2,258 incidents in 2009 to 665 in 2020’, Mr Rai said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. ‘Similarly, the resultant deaths of civilians and Security Forces, both have declined by 80% from an all-time high of 1005 in 2010 to 183 in 2020’, he added, when enquired about whether this decline in Maoist violence has also resulted in the reduction of resultant deaths.

The MoS added that the geographical spread of the violence has constricted and only 53 districts across nine States reported LWE related violence as compared to 76 districts across 10 States in 2013. The statement further pointed out that the declining trend in incidents of LWE violence and its geographical spread continues in 2021.